Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 95,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $674,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

