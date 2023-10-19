Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $378.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $258.89 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.28.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

