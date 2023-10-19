Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,934 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $53,107.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Pinterest by 21.7% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

