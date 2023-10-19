Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 99 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 131.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $175.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $131.34 and a 12-month high of $195.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.05.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

