Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,143,000 after buying an additional 541,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,133,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $235,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $209.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

