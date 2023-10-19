Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Newmont by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.