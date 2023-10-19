Private Trust Co. NA Buys 151 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

