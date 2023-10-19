Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.5 %

IDXX opened at $425.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.81 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

