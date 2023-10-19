Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

