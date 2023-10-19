Private Trust Co. NA Has $65,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.9 %

SONY stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

