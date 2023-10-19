Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 445.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 370.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 98,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 71,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $616.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

