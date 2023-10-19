Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

