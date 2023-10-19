Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,282 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 243,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

