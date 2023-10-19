Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 170,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73.

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

