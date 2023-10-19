Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,666,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

