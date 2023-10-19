Private Trust Co. NA Sells 245 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

