Private Trust Co. NA Sells 397 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

TSN stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.