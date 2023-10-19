Private Trust Co. NA Sells 397 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.6 %
TSN stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.78.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
