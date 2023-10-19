Private Trust Co. NA Sells 600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4,984.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

SPHY opened at $21.91 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

