Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134,418 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $30,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $173,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,089,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

