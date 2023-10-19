Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Omnicell by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

