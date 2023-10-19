Raymond James & Associates Has $10.02 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 208.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after buying an additional 400,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

In other news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

