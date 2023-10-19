Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,731 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,457,911. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -339.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,782.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.16.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

