Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.