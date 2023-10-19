Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JSMD. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0702 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

