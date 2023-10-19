Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $121.33 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.45.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

