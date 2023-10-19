Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,742 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PPL by 25,537.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,992 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $97,265,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 186.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 119.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,717,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

