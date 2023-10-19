Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,556 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,027,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,362 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $46,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 694,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,803 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,569,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 658,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. TheStreet downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.