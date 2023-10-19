Richard Winckler Sells 1,823 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ferguson Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $159.83 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $171.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.48.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

