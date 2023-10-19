RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

