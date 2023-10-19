Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Head to Head Analysis

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Roche and Eli Lilly and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche N/A N/A N/A Eli Lilly and Company 22.01% 65.00% 13.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roche and Eli Lilly and Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche $69.62 billion N/A $13.02 billion N/A N/A Eli Lilly and Company $28.54 billion 20.20 $6.24 billion $7.19 84.46

Dividends

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Eli Lilly and Company.

Roche pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eli Lilly and Company pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eli Lilly and Company has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Roche has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Roche and Eli Lilly and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche 2 9 2 0 2.00 Eli Lilly and Company 1 1 19 0 2.86

Roche presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.17%. Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus price target of $540.09, indicating a potential downside of 11.06%. Given Roche’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Roche is more favorable than Eli Lilly and Company.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Roche on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation. It also offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases. In addition, the company supplies diagnostic instruments and reagents. It has a research collaboration agreement with Synlogic, Inc. for the discovery of a novel synthetic biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and strategic agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize zilebesiran. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes. The company provides Alimta for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma; Cyramza for metastatic gastric cancer, gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma; Erbitux for colorectal cancers, and various head and neck cancers; Retevmo for metastatic NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and thyroid cancer; Tyvyt for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymph and non-squamous NSCLC; and Verzenio for HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer, node positive, and early breast cancer. It offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis; and Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis. The company offers Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance. Its Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, and Bebtelovimab for COVID-19; Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; Junshi Biosciences; Regor Therapeutics Group; Lycia Therapeutics, Inc.; Kumquat Biosciences Inc.; Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

