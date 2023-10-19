Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 384.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 100,446 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $232,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 34.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

