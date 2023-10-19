Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

