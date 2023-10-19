Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Critical Contrast

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Samsung Electronics and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsung Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Samsung Electronics and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.68 15.15 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.95 billion 1.03 $96.79 million $3.73 22.24

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. Samsung Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Samsung Electronics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Samsung Electronics and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.60% 7.28% 4.77%

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors, and memory and storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories. It also engages in technology, venture capital investments, cloud services, network devices installation and optimization, semiconductor equipment services, digital advertising platforms, marketing, consulting, connected services, logistics, financing, and software design activities; toll processing of display panels and semiconductors; development and sale of network solutions; manufactures semiconductors and food; provision of repair services for electronic devices and enterprise automation solutions; and development and supply of semiconductor process defect and quality control software. The company serves various industries, including education, retail, and finance, as well as government and corporate customers. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

