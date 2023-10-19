Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen stock opened at $214.85 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.58.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

