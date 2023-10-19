Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after buying an additional 5,355,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.65 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

