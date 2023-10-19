Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Critical Survey

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Semtech and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 1 10 0 2.91 Credo Technology Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

Semtech presently has a consensus target price of $35.85, indicating a potential upside of 79.95%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $15.92, indicating a potential upside of 8.57%. Given Semtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Semtech has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Semtech and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $756.53 million 1.69 $61.38 million ($6.87) -2.90 Credo Technology Group $184.19 million 11.87 -$16.55 million ($0.19) -77.16

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech -53.62% 2.94% 0.90% Credo Technology Group -16.30% -5.41% -4.65%

Summary

Semtech beats Credo Technology Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging related products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in Asia- Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

