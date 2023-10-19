Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 8,739 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:XHR opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $271.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.