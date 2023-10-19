Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATS. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,005,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth $16,459,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth $8,525,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at $2,809,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

NYSE ATS opened at $36.02 on Thursday. ATS Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.03 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

