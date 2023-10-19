Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $30.65 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -988.18%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

