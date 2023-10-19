Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,441 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 192,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -413.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

View Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.