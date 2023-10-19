Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,255 shares of company stock worth $3,624,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

