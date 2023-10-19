Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $686,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,277 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $62.97 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

