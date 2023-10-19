Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 189,604 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 9.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSTM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

