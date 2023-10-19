Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 125.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.90 and a beta of 0.67. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,409 shares of company stock worth $1,383,629. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

