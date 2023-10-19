Shell Asset Management Co. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 47.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 77,552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 23.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 69,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in SSR Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,759,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after acquiring an additional 85,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $301.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSRM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.