Shell Asset Management Co. Has $256,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $89.37 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

