Shell Asset Management Co. Has $314,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $238.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $249.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.35 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

