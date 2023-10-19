Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

