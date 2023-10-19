Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $240,000 in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ingevity by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $113,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

