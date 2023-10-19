Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $373,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

AIT opened at $159.74 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $164.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

